Disney has launched together with Adidas a special tennis collection that marks the success in sales that the content and character licenses have.

One aspect that has characterized Disney has been the ability to sell licenses based on their stories.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the ability of brands today to be relevant through merchandising.

Merchandising has been established in the best guideline through which stories have been converted into successful commercial strategies with products of all kinds, from basic items that we can buy in retail stores, to series or movies that end up making these .

Disney is the leader in license sales and this is due to the extensive catalog of stories and characters that it has and that have given the brand a key domain in retail.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about the value of consumption and the opportunities it finds with this type of collaboration.

Returning clothes to Zara could put you in jail

Disney collaborates with Adidas

The last of the purchases of Adidas in the licensing market has been that of Goofy, one of the most endearing characters in Disney and who will now appear in a tennis collection that the German firm will launch.

The license had already been used in the UltraBoost collection last March and Adidas has now activated it in an Adidas Originals collection, which consists of four pairs of tennis shoes, which will show the famous character in striking colors and show the endearing dog in various sports activities.

The pair of red tennis shoes show a Goofy in color playing baseball, while the pair of 3MC Slips or show in an enchanted white color, while swinging on a surfboard.

Black sneakers are leather, while white Nizzas wear the same color as the Goofey while playing baseball.

Ice cream that Femsa sold, will now compete against the brand

The sneakers will have an estimated price of between 1,200 and 1,400 pesos on the website of the German brand from July 1, thereby demonstrating the influence that Disney has in licenses and how successful they are when implemented as a strategy. commercial.

null null

Disney’s Goofy Covers An adidas Collaborative Capsule Disney’s Goofy… pic.twitter.com/YUlEeZagiy – cosmosneaker (@cosmosneaker) June 25, 2020

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299