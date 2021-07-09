Disney + ‘s’ Hawkeye’ – Cast, News, Date, Spoilers and More

Move over Hawkeye, because there’s a brand new archer in town. Disney + ‘s Hawkeye is one of the streamer’s most highly anticipated shows set to come out later this year, and not just because it features a certain Avenger. Hailee Steinfeld is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop, protégée of Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, she even has a cute fluffy companion named Lucky the Pizza Dog that will definitely steal your heart.

If you just finished watching Black Widow, then you certainly have questions after that post-credit scene. If you haven’t seen Black Widow though, this is your sign to head back and watch unless you’re prepared for spoilers. Hardcore Marvel Comics fans already know that Kate’s introduction will change a lot of things in the future, but just how will Hawkeye shake things up? And when will we finally see it come to the small screen?

Here’s what to know about Disney + ‘s Hawkeye:

What is Hawkeye about? And why is there a new Hawkeye?

If you’re not a follower of the Marvel Comics series, then you might be surprised to see there’s another Hawkeye on the scene. Kate Bishop is training under Clint to take over the mantle. The Disney + show takes place after Avengers: Endgame and will continue to show Clint as Ronin. But because he’s taking on a new persona, it makes sense for Kate to take over the reins.

There’s also the Young Avengers, a new group of superheroes linked to some of our older faves. Hints about them joining the MCU have been dropping every since WandaVision (Remember Billy and Tommy?) And have continued with the additions of Kid Loki from Loki and the upcoming Ms. Marvel series.

Unfortunately, Marvel hasn’t shared any other big details about what we can expect. Hopefully we’ll find out more as we get closer to the show’s big release!

Who else is starring in Hawkeye?

It wouldn’t be a Marvel TV series without a stellar cast. As Black Widow fans can probably guess from that post-credit scene, Florence Pugh will be back as Yelena.

Scream queen Vera Farmiga is also joining the Marvel family as Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mom.

Fra Fee is playing Kazi AKA Kazimierz Kazimierczak, a mercenary villain who goes by Clown.

Tony Dalton will be bringing Jack Duquesne to life, who is known as Jacques Duquesne AKA Swordsman in the Marvel Comics.

Newcomer Alaqua Cox is playing Maya Lopez / Echo, a deaf Native American who has the ability to copy anyone’s movements perfectly. She’s also getting her own spin-off series after Hawkeye.

Maya’s dad, William Lopez, will be played by Zahn McClarnon.

So when is Hawkeye coming out?

Don’t mark your calendars just yet, because an official release date hasn’t been announced. However, it was revealed back at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that the show is expected to be released in late 2021. Marvel is about to release What If …? in August and that will run until September. After that, Hawkeye should be next on the list along with Ms. Marvel, so keep your eyes peeled for any upcoming news!

