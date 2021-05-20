Disney + reveals trailer for Monsters at Work and its release date

Reveals Disney + trailer for Monsters at Work and its release date | Instagram

Finally, the sequel to Monsters Inc has released its first trailer and the series will be available on the Disney + platform, so if you want to know all the details of this new production continue reading.

As you can see, the Disney + platform is trying to compete with others streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it is for that reason that it seeks to expand its catalog of original productions.

The platform recently released the first trailer for Monsters at Work, a sequel to the Pixar monster movie, which first saw the light of day in 2001.

In this new series, Mike and Sulley will continue the story of Monsters, Inc, in which they will now be the heads of the power factory after they discover that Mr. Waternoose wanted to steal children to collect their screams.

Monstropolis needs energy and the friends propose that now it is the laughter of the infants that generates this activity.

And in addition to having the original characters from the 2001 film, it will also have new ones, such as Tylor Tuskmon, a Monsters University graduate who dreams of working with Mike Wazowski and Sulley.

When you apply for scare at Monsters Inc., you discover that the company is no longer dedicated to scare, but to stand up comedy.

It should be noted that this story comes to the platform thanks to Pete Docter, who is the director of the first movie in which Boo appears and the recent hit “Soul.”

Kathleen Thorson Good and Rob Gibbs also participate in this new proposal for the streaming platform of the Mickey Mouse company.

The premiere of Monsters at Work in Disney Plus United States will be on July 2 of this year 2021 and so far it is still unknown if it will be released on the same date in Latin America or will be a few weeks late.

However, this original project is expected to be a success, as have the WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

This new plot is part of the requests of the fans, who asked that the story be continued to find out what happened to Boo, since the Monsters University prequel focused on the university life of the protagonists, and although it was interesting, fun and had endless teachings, fans wanted more from Monsters, Inc.

Notably, in November 2000, during the production of Monsters, Inc, Pixar and its staff of about five hundred employees moved from Point Richmond to a new and larger set of buildings in Emeryville, California, designed in the manner of campus was run by Lasseter and Steve Jobs.

And unlike the studio’s previous films, this time the design of each protagonist fell to an animator: John Kahrs, Andrew Gordon and Dave DeVan were in charge of Sulley, Mike and Boo.

Kahrs was concerned that a bulky lead was slowing down the film, leading to her envisioning Sulley as an athletic football player.

In this sense, Pixar additionally hired Rodger Kram, a lecturer at the University of California at Berkeley experienced in the locomotion of heavy mammals.

Although the work previously done by Rhythm and Hues Studios with the animation of the fur of polar bears and talking animals in the Coca-Cola commercials and in the 1993 and 1995 film Babe respectively, would serve as a precedent for the Effects of Monsters, Inc, the Pixar team had to deal with certain complexities during the production of this film.