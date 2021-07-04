Disney reveals first look at Star Wars: Visions anime and premiere date

At Disney, not everything to do with Star Wars revolves around The Mandalorian – 91%, Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95% or The Book of Boba Fett, the long-awaited series that will star the bounty hunter who appeared in the original trilogy. The company has many other big projects on the way, both for film and television, and recently teased new details of one of the productions that it had announced as part of the titles that were unveiled on Investor Day.

Star Wars: Visions It will be the next animated series in the Lucasfilm franchise, which has not skimped on details now that it has just revealed valuable information about something that is sure to fascinate fans of the science fiction saga. Under the name of Visions, the company will focus on several animated adventures that will be completely different from what we can see in Bad Batch and Star Wars Rebels, since it will not follow the usual style of animation that is used so much in the stories led by Dave. Filoni, but rather it will be an anime.

At a panel at the Anime Expo Lite event, Lucasfilm revealed the first look at Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology of anime short films set in a galaxy far, far away. The preview featured a wide range of visual ideas and styles, with shorts featuring, among many other things, a rock opera, a chibi-style Boba Fett, the must-have droids, a Destroyer, and much more. For this, the company has approached recognized Japanese animation studios and it has been confirmed who have worked on the project and in what story exactly (via Comic Book).

The truth is that if we analyze the name Visions, we could well believe that it refers to the different visions that the people who work in each animation studio will give to their Star Wars story. After all, maybe it is something that feels like closing a circle since George Lucas was always a huge fan of Akira Kurosawa and was inspired by his movies; Now is the time for Japanese animators to make Star Wars their own. The first time it was announced Star Wars: Visions it was last december.

It has since been described as “an original animated short film series” that “celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators.” The anthology will be available on Disney Plus when it premieres on September 22. Apparently, all the short films that are part will be available that day and there will be no waiting week after week to see them all.

Some of the participating studies are Trigger, the one behind the popular anime Kill La Kill, Kamikaze Douga, the studio that worked on the film Batman ninja and Production IG, the makers of Ghost in the Shell – 96%.

This is the complete list of commissioned short films and animation studios:

– “The Duel” by Kamikaze Douga (Batman ninja)

– “Lop & Ocho” by Geno Studio (Golden kamuy)

– “Tatooine Rhapsody” by Studio Colorful (A Whisker Away)

– “The Twins and The Elder” by Trigger (Kill La Kill)

– “The Village Bride” by Kinema Citrus (Tokyo Magnitude 8.0)

– “Akakiri and T0-B1” by Science Saru (Japan sinks)

– “The Ninth Jedi” by Production IG (Ghost in the shell)

James Waugh, Lucasfilm’s executive producer on the panel, shared a bit more about the freedom the company gave the studios involved to make the shorts made by its creative teams as authentic as possible (via The Verge).

We really wanted to give these creators a broad creative birth to explore the Star Wars galaxy. We wanted this to be as authentic as possible for studios and creators. The idea was, this is their vision, making use of all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them.

