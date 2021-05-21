Disney + reveals first images of The Mysterious Benedict Society

Share

Disney + today shared the trailer and poster for The Mysterious Benedict Society, its next series that will be broadcast exclusively on the platform

The mysterious Benedict society is based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s best-selling collection, and tells the story of four empowered orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) to save the world.

After winning a scholarship contest, the quirky Mr. Benedict recruits four empowered orphans for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as “The Emergency.” Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious LIVE Institute to discover what lies behind this crisis. Everything indicates that the director, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain, is behind this outbreak of panic around the world, so the children of The Mysterious Benedict Society must devise a plan to defeat him.

The series stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Kessler. Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer / creator) and Phil Hay (writer / creator) serve as executive producers on the series. Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin are the showrunners

The Benedict Mysterious Society is coming exclusively to Disney + on June 25 and can be seen on disneyplus.com.

