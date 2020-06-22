Thus ends a closure that in the past had only occurred on rare occasions, such as the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy or after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001

Miami.- Mundo de Walt Disney reopened this Monday in Orlando some of its hotel complexes and is anticipating the grand reopening of its theme parks scheduled for July 11.

The Disney Deluxe Villa and Disney Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground resorts reopened three months later, in the first phase of a « progressive » reopening of the company’s facilities in central Florida.

According to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health, on Monday there were more than 100,000 infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of which 3,173 have been fatal, data that reveals an exponential increase in infections in the last week.

In early June, the daily cases detected barely exceeded a thousand, a figure that rose to more than 4,000 last Saturday.

At the moment they will open a total of eleven hotels while the rest will do so in stages over the next four months, extending the reopening in phases until October 14.

« Given the current situation, there are some Disney hotel complexes and other areas that are not yet planned to reopen at the moment. We will continue to assess the situation and reopen more locations when the time is right to do so, » the company said in a statement.

The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks will open on July 11, while Epcot and Disney Hollywood Studios will wait four more days to let the public in again.

Once opened, the parks will welcome their visitors under the sanitary restrictions imposed by the Centers for Contagious Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and will limit capacity, increase social distancing and cancel some activities such as parades and night shows.

In addition, artists who make up the public or events where children and adults can meet Disney characters in person will not be available, and the mask and temperature controls will be mandatory.

Orlando It is the main tourist destination not only in Florida but throughout the United States thanks to the theme parks, which employ tens of thousands of people.

The rules that Disney will follow will be very similar to those that have already been implemented by other theme parks such as Universal, which has been open for more than two weeks and which is its direct rival when it comes to theme entertainment in the region.

During July Disney will become the entertainment capital since not only will it reopen its parks, but both the NBA and the professional soccer league (MLS) plan to end their seasons at the company’s facilities in Orlando.

Players and team members from both competitions will be accommodated in some of Disney’s hotel complexes, which will be kept closed and isolated from the public.

The NBA is expected to restart the season on July 31, while MLS will do the same on July 8.