Disney + releases trailer and release date of Monsters at Work

Finally the series set in “Monsters Inc.” have release date official and also a new trailer that undoubtedly some managed to catch fans of Disney classics, so if you still do not see it, continue reading.

After 20 years of the premiere of “Monsters Inc.”, The famous Disney + platform decided to launch a sequel to this great animated classic produced by Pixar.

“Monsters At Work” is the next series that will be debuting on the Disney + streaming platform on July 2 of this year.

It should be noted that for two years the production of the series was revealed and we were finally able to know what this series will present in different chapters scheduled for each Wednesday.

“Monsters At Work” is set 6 months after the original film’s plot, where Tylor Tuskmon, a facility team mechanic, dreams of working alongside his idols Mike Wazowski and James P.

“Sulley” Sullivan, the beloved protagonist monsters that we saw as workers will now be in charge of the company. What a surprise Tylor will be in for when he discovers that they no longer scare children! Now they look for their laughs.

Monsters at Work is an upcoming American television animated web series and is a spin-off of the Monsters, Inc. franchise, as well as a direct sequel to Monsters, Inc. (2001).

It is the second Disney animated series based on a Pixar property after Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Monsters, Inc. is a 2001 computer-animated American comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures. With the voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi, James Coburn, Mary Gibbs and Jennifer Tilly, the film was directed by Pete Docter in his directorial debut and produced by John Lasseter and Andrew Stanton.

The film centers on two monsters, James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and his one-eyed partner and best friend Mike Wazowski, employed at the Monsters, Inc. power production factory, who generate energy by scaring human children.

However, the monster world believes that children are toxic, and when one sneaks into the factory, Sulley and Mike must get it home before it’s too late.

It should be noted that Docter began developing the film in 1996 and wrote the story with Jill Culton, Jeff Pidgeon, and Ralph Eggleston.

Stanton wrote the script with screenwriter Dan Gerson, something few know is that the characters went through many incarnations during the film’s five-year production process.

The crew and animators found new ways to realistically simulate leathers and fabrics for the film.

Randy Newman, who composed the music for the previous three Pixar films, re-composed the fourth.

Monsters, Inc. was critically acclaimed and proved to be a huge box office success since its release on November 2, 2001, generating more than $ 577 million worldwide and becoming the third highest grossing film of 2001.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “If I Hadn’t You” and was nominated for the first Best Animated Feature Film, but lost to DreamWorks’ Shrek, and was also nominated for Best Soundtrack and Best Sound Editing.

Monsters, Inc. saw a 3D re-release in theaters on December 19, 2012 and a prequel titled Monsters University, which was directed by Dan Scanlon, was released on June 21, 2013.