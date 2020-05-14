The unusual event the world is going through affects the world in different ways. Minors are one of the most vulnerable groups in all of this, so there are many who have helped in different ways, whether by telling stories or donating money, each doing his or her part. Now it’s up to Disney, who is not satisfied with launching the recently released sequel on its streaming platform, now launches new music video for rozen Frozen ’.

The film did not match the success of its predecessor, but this does not make it a failure, in fact it did quite well at the box office, but the media hit was less. Starting with the main song, ‘Into the Unknown’ did not have the success of ‘Let it Go’, there is no point of comparison.

Either way, the story of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven is still interesting enough to want to make a documentary and a new song to launch with a beautiful music video that not only has to do with this movie, in fact they use different scenes from various Disney productions.

Composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez team up with Josh Gad (voiced by Olaf), who remotely worked with the House of Mouse animators to release this video, which begins with the chatty snowman who sees the city. Empty of Arendelle, nostalgia invades him and he sits down to remove one of the black buttons from his chest and use it as a pen to to be able to write ‘I Am With You’.

The song tries to comfort the listener using images from movies like ‘Dumbo’, ‘Pocahontas’,’ Cinderella ‘,’ Zootopia ‘,’ Moana ‘,’ Lilo & Stich ‘,’ Big Hero 6 ‘and’ Beauty and the Beast ‘Of course if you are a fan of these productions you will surely shed a tear. In the end, Olaf calls Gale, the elemental spirit of the wind to carry the song.