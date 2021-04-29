Disney refuses to apologize for thanking the Chinese Communist Party in Mulan’s credits

Mulan’s live action – 83% was released on the Disney Plus platform in September last year, after the mouse company made the decision to launch the movie in streaming due to the closure of movie theaters in many parts of the world. Time has passed but not everyone has forgotten that scandal over the film’s credits where thanks are observed to the Chinese government for allowing them to record in their country, specifically in a territory plagued by controversy over the alleged abuse of minorities. The mouse company declares that it will not apologize.

The Guardian reports a statement from Disney in which it states that it does not intend to apologize for thanking the Chinese Communist Party in the credits of Mulan. It is necessary to remember that in that section of the film it is possible to read: “Thanks to the publicity department of the Committee of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the CCP” (propaganda department of the Chinese Communist Party), words that the study continues to be worth the repudiation of social networks, which require him to apologize for lending himself to record in territory where Chinese minorities are abused.

But Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Movies, says no, the company does not intend to apologize for a specific reason: these thanks are not from Disney, but from the Chinese contractors with whom they partnered.

Chinese regulations prohibit foreign producers from operating independently and require them to partner with a Chinese production company. It is standard practice throughout the film industry worldwide to acknowledge in the credits of a film the cooperation, approvals and assistance provided by various Disney entities and individuals during the course of the production of a film. The Beijing Shadow Times production company gave our production team the list of accolades to be included in the Mulan credits. The Walt Disney Company does not have a separate, independent or ongoing relationship with government authorities in the Xinjiang Autonomous Province.

According to Disney, the recordings in Xianjiang lasted four days. The company also contends that “the decision to film at each of these locations was made by the film’s producers for the sake of authenticity, and was in no way dictated or influenced by Chinese state or local officials.”

There are many people who agree that Disney’s live-actions are perhaps unnecessary, arguing that they do not make important contributions to the original films and that their only objective is to exploit nostalgia. When Mulan It was announced a long time ago, animation fans were delighted with the news as they were dying to know the new version of the story. Disney introduced us to a terrific actress for the role and the first images were full of promise and great hope. But the reality was somewhat different.

An overly perfect protagonist that hardly recalls the one observed in animated animation, an argument that does not take the time to be innovative and in general a fairly simple staging that was kindly commented by many critics but with severity among the general public. The live action of Mulan It did not become what fans expected and its premiere on Disney Plus with the extra fee called “Premium Access” only generated disagreement among those who wanted to see it on the big screen. But the studio’s problems are not over yet.

