The closure of leisure parks to cope with the expansion of the coronavirus has sunk the quarterly profit of The Walt Disney Company by 91.5%, to 424 million euros.

The income of the North American leisure giant reached 16,605 million euros, 20.7% more than a year earlier, driven by the 27.7% increase in the turnover of the business of TV channels, which amounted to 6,691 million euros.

Instead, the business of disney parks recorded a 10.2% drop in revenue, to 5,111 million euros, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of the company’s leisure parks, as well as the cruise business, with an estimated negative impact of about 922 million euros due to the pandemic.

For its part, the division of film studios Disney increased its revenue by 18% to 2,341 million euros, while the area that groups the businesses of Disney streaming increased 260% its income, up to 3,862 million euros.

In this sense, the company indicated that at the close of its second fiscal quarter on March 28, Disney + it had 33.5 million subscribers, although the company later reported that this figure reached 50.4 million in May.

First semester

In the first six months of its fiscal year, Disney registered an attributed net profit of 2,367 million euros, 68.8% less than in the same period of the previous year, while the billing of the multinational grew 28.6% , up to 35,837 million euros.

On the other hand, the board of directors of the American company announced that the semiannual dividend will not be paid as a consequence of the coronavirus. The multinational calculates that the cancellation of the semi-annual dividend will allow to preserve some 1,475 million euros.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on several of our businesses, we are confident in our ability to withstand this situation and emerge from it with a solid position,” he said. Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company.