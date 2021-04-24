Disney reactivates Jim Henson biopic

The Jim Henson Company has spent years trying to develop a biopic around the figure of its founder, the American director, writer and television producer Jim Henson, known for among other things being the creator of Los Teleecos and Fraggle Rock, as well as the director of ‘Dark Crystal’ and ‘Inside the labyrinth’.

The company will now try again with the more than necessary support of the almighty Disney, owner since 2004 of the rights to what they have now decided to rename as “Muppets”.

The project is based on a script written on his own by Christopher Weekes, which in 2009 finished in the first position of the “Black List” -the list of the best non-produced scripts- above Aaron Sorkin’s script for ‘The social network ‘. The Jim Henson Company was made with that script and already at that time had conversations with Disney that came to nothing.

So far, both companies have finally agreed and hired playwright Michael Mitnick (‘War of the Currents’, ‘Vinyl’) to polish a script that has previously been polished by Aaron and Jordan Kendell ( ‘Adrift’). Although at the time there was talk of Michael Gracey (‘The great showman’), the project right now does not have an associate director.

Under the title of ‘Muppet man‘The film, to premiere in theaters at first, will focus on the efforts of the aforementioned Jim Henson to convince the producers that Los Teleecos was the good idea that it finally proved to be, thus delving into the birth of these iconic characters.

As is the custom Lisa Henson, daughter of Jim and current CEO of the company, to be the producer of this film in the same way that it was of ‘The Dark Crystal: The age of resistance’, the great prequel in the form of a miniseries released in the summer of 2019, as well as the sequel to ‘Inside the Labyrinth’, which was announced in May 2020 to be directed by Scott Derrickson (‘Doctor Strange’).

