Disney publishes trailer for Encanto, the film inspired by Colombia

The charm of Colombia comes to Disney 0:51

(CNN Spanish) – “Welcome to Casa Madrigal”. This is how the trailer for “Encanto” begins, the new Disney movie inspired by Colombia.

Walt Disney Animation Studios released a preview of the film on Thursday. In the video, we explore a magical house, we see women wearing typical Colombian costumes and part of the typical flora and fauna of the Latin American country, among them chigüiros, toucans and jaguars.

This is the story that “Encanto” tells

“Encanto tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wonderful and charming place called Encanto,” says Walt Disney Animation Studios on its page. Web.

“The magic of the Charm has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal, to all the children except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic that surrounds the Charm is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, could be the last hope of her exceptional family, “adds the study.

The animated film was directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith, the latter also writing the production.

Lin Manuel-Miranda was in charge of the music for “Encanto”, however, in the trailer, we can hear the unmistakable voice of Carlos Vives, one of the best-known Colombian singers in the world, performing the song “Colombia”.

The film will open in theaters on November 24, 2021.