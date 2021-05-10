Disney + proposes Gina Carano for Emmys after firing her from ‘the Mandalorian’

It could be the most awkward nomination in many years. Gina Carano was fired from ‘The Mandalorian’ last February after a few controversies on social networks, but Disney + has still included her in their campaign for the next Emmy Awards. Carano has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Cara Dune.

Various US media have echoed the poster that Disney has begun to distribute with the traditional “For Your Consideration” (“For Your Consideration”), the phrase used in the industry to encourage voters to support the candidacies. Pedro Pascal would compete for the Emmy for Best Actor, while Giancarlo Esposito and Temuera Morrison are up for the Best Supporting Actor category. There is also a long list of names that could be nominated for Best Guest Actor or Actress, among which are Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Timothy Olyphant or Amy Sedaris. But the surprise is in the inclusion of Carano.

‘The Mandalorian’ was one of the big surprises at the past Emmy 2020. It was nominated in 15 categories, including Best Drama Series. Although most of the nominations were technical, he achieved two in acting categories: Giancarlo Esposito, nominated for Best Guest Actor for his Moff Gideon, and Taika Waititi, nominated for Best Voice Actor for voicing the droid IG-11. The series won seven Emmy Awards, including for its photography, the Ludwig Göransson soundtrack, and special effects.

Will Gina Carano be nominated? It is unlikely, but it would be a curious sauce if it happened.

The controversy of Gina Carano

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. However, their social media posts, which denigrate people for their cultural and religious identities, are abhorrent and unacceptable“said a Lucasfilm statement in February. These posts were, in particular, photos that compared the” persecution “suffered by right-wing people in the US today with Jews in Nazi Germany.

The actress published the occurrence after being criticized on numerous occasions for various opinions such as defending Donald Trump and fueling the denial of the coronavirus. A part of the public started a campaign on social networks calling for his dismissal with the hashtag #FireGinaCarano. It was finally what Disney did.

Carano has not remained silent afterwards, as expected. “I have just started using my voice, which is now freer than ever, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They cannot cancel us if we do not allow it,” he said in a statement after announcing that was going to develop, produce and star in a film exclusively for the conservative website The Daily Wire.