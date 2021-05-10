Disney Producer Responds On Canceling Snow White For Inappropriate Kiss – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Should the Disneyland Resort Snow White attraction be canceled due to the non-consensual kiss the prince gave her? For one of the most veteran Disney producers, no, since cultural changes and the context of each era have to be taken into consideration, as well as the one that unfolds in history.

Jim Shull of Disney’s Imagineer said that you have to take into account the fact that cultural changes happen over decades, so you have to recognize that in the context of the story on which the film is based, the kiss is correct. .

The original ending featured the Evil Queen falling to her death, a moment that can be terrifying and jarring for young children; However, it was decided that it would end with Prince Charming giving a true love kiss to the first Disney princess to wake her from eternal sleep, after being poisoned.

Criticism rose after an article written by theme park reviewers Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine went viral, calling the ending outdated and inappropriate for the current day.

