Disney prince? This is how Luis Miguel looked with the theme “Dream”

It was 1996 when Disney starred in the premiere of the movie “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” with the song “It sounds“, theme with which the singer, Luis Miguel joined the magical world by lending his voice to record one of the main themes of this tape, looking like a fairy tale prince.

Today, Luis Miguel He is considered one of the greatest figures with a career that has immortalized him as a living legend of music inside and outside of Mexico, so one of his successful songs would also join other voices that have musicalized the famous children’s favorite films among big and small.

The lyrics, written by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, “Someday” whose Spanish version was recorded by the “Sun of Mexico“, in the version that was adapted to Spanish” Sueña “and was included in the singer’s album” Nada Es Igual “that was released in the same year.

It should be said that after the song became known, it occupied the number one place on the list of Latin Pop Songs and was accompanied by a music video in which images of him and some scenes from the tape are combined. Surely, you may remember some of the lines that make up this emotional song.

Dream of a tomorrow, a new world must come … Have faith, it is very possible if you are … determined … refer to the first two stanzas of the song.

Undoubtedly, the lyrics were tremendously inspiring both for the plot and for any person or faithful admirer of the Puerto Rican, which has even been led to use it in certain reflective moments, without a doubt Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri proved once again to be a talented of the music.

With this, the musical trajectory of the “star king” again stood out and joined the list of other important figures who have lent their great voices to these tapes.

Ricky Martin interpreted “It doesn’t matter the distance” theme in Spanish for the film “Hercules”, Christina Aguilera with the theme “My reflection” in the film of Mulán, but also music stars such as Thalía and Susana Zabaleta have starred in this type of collaborations so the “divo de México” could not be absent from this list.

“He’s very worried”

Currently, since the beginning of 2019, the artist has not starred in any reappearance since they say he fears for the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite this, he has not abandoned his place in the taste and heart of the public who faithfully admires him and they continually reproduce many of their hits.

It was the best known as Raúl “El Gordo” de Molina who revealed that the artist was fine, however, his closest friends reported that he has decided to stay locked up at home since he is very afraid of contracting the dreaded condition that has charged millions of lives in the world.

“Luismi” is aware that the powerful Sars-Cov2 virus has struck mercilessly and it has been several figures from the artistic milieu who have lost their lives, prey to the health conditions that this disease causes, without going any further, one of the Examples closest to the artist was that of his friend, Toño Mauri, who went through a tough process from which he is still struggling to recover after the aftermath and the serious surgical intervention to which he was subjected.