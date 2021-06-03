DISNEY + presents the titles that arrive this summer

This summer, Disney + brings together the best family entertainment with blockbuster movies and TV shows, plus new exclusive titles like Raya and the Last Dragon, Loki, Luca and the award-winning Soul.

Disney + has shared a list of new and exclusive titles that will arrive this summer on the streaming service. They include Raya and the last dragon, Loki, Luca and the award-winning Soul, along with an increasingly extensive catalog of television series and film premieres for only 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year, which you can hire at this link.

New exclusive titles for families to enjoy all summer long

Disney + subscribers in Spain will be able to enjoy on June 4 both Raya and the last dragon from Walt Disney Animation Studios as from the series Genius: Aretha, starring Cynthia Erivo. On June 9 you will be able to see the long-awaited series Loki from Marvel Studios, starring Tom Hiddleston. All Disney + subscribers will be able to enjoy on June 18 Luca, the upcoming Disney and Pixar original feature film, as well as the Season 2 of With love, Victor, Star’s Original LGTBIQ + series. And on June 25, you will be able to enjoy the Disney + Original series The mysterious Benedict societystarring Emmy® winner Tony Hale.

Summer programming continues with Disney + original animated series Monsters at Work which will be released on July 2, which will be followed by the long-awaited launch of Black widow from Marvel Studios to be seen in theaters and on Disney + via premium access on July 9. The Disney Original Series + The Race to the End of the World National Geographic will also premiere the same day. The Disney Original series will arrive on August 16 Partners and Hounds in addition to the new animated shorts by Marvel: Spidey and his super team.

What if…? from Marvel Studios will premiere in August in addition to the documentary Original That one word – Feyenoord coming to Star on Disney + on August 27. It is a series that tells what happens behind the scenes at Feyenoord, the famous Dutch football club.

More series seasons exclusively for subscribers

In addition to the totally new original titles that will arrive this summer, new seasons of some well-known series of the house will land on Disney + in Spain. This is the case of the award-winning Empire, which will premiere seasons 4 and 5 exclusively this summer. Likewise, in the coming months, subscribers will be able to enjoy new premiere seasons of some of the best-known adult animation series such as Family Guy, Father made in the USA and Bob’s Burguers.

Documentaries

Documentaries take center stage at Disney + this summer. And it is that, from the premiere of PRIDE, the documentary series that tells the fight for LGBTQ + civil rights in the United States decade by decade, together with Wolfgang, the feature film that tells the real story of chef Wolfgang Puck, the service will be filled of real stories in documentary format for all subscribers.

On July 9 will arrive My Father: The Zodiac Killer, a series that explores a man’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to discover that he could be the Zodiac Killer. Maze of Errors will arrive on August 13. This documentary tells the story of Jeffrey MacDonald, an army surgeon who is sent to prison for murdering his family and shows how the storm of different versions surrounding the case makes it very difficult to discover the truth, even going so far as to reveal that MacDonald could be innocent.

In addition, as of August 20, some of ESPN’s most recognized sports documentaries of recent years will land on Disney +. This is the case, among others, of OJ: Made in America, a look at this tragic event through seventy interviews, from longtime friends and fellow Simpsons to civil rights leaders or even well-known television commentators.

Chasing Tyson, the story of the protagonists of one of the most well-known boxing matches in history, in which Evander Holyfield knew that he would never earn the respect he craved until he defeated Mike Tyson; The Michael Jordan Decision, which tells of the real reasons that led Michael Jordan in the fall of 1993, in his prime and at the top of the sports world, to retire from professional basketball; or Lance, the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong, one of the most dramatic stories in the world of sports.

More series and movies

Among other series coming to Star on Disney + this summer are The Killing (July 30), Alias ​​(August 13) or American Horror Story (August 27), as well as Spanish series such as La que se avecina (July 30) , Down there (August 6) or I know who you are (August 20). Among feature films, this summer Disney + subscribers will be able to enjoy Hulk, starring Edward Norton and Liv Tyler (June 4) or Alien Covenant and Prometheus, from the Alien saga (June 25).

Disney + is the streaming service that includes, for the first time in the same place, movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic as well as Star, the new entertainment brand in certain international markets. Star launched in Europe in February this year, adding hundreds of TV series and movies along with a list of Star Originals this year, including the Rebel series; the winner of several Academy Awards, Nomadland; o Genius: Aretha, who arrives tomorrow June 4 at the service.

Strict parental controls ensure that Disney + remains a suitable experience for all members of the family. Subscribers will be able to set content access limits for older audiences and create PIN-protected profiles, along with existing child profiles, to give parents peace of mind.

