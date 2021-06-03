Disney presents Avengers Campus, new home of Marvel superheroes

Last night the official inauguration of the Avengers Campus, a new Marvel-themed land at the Disneyland Resort park in California, which opens its doors to the public tomorrow, Friday the 4th.

In addition to the existing Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission – BREAKOUT! Attraction, this Avengers Campus will also house the Avengers Headquarters, Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, the Ant-Man inspired Pym Test Kitchen, and the Web. Slinglers: A Spider-Man Adventure. The latter is one of the most interesting and attractive attractions. In it, visitors will be able to throw spider webs with Spidey at targets with 3D glasses and even purchase WEB Power Bands with the theme of the character to change their experience in the attraction.

The inauguration was in style, to the point that they participated, in one way or another, various actors from the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd Scarlett Johansson or Tom Holland; in addition to key figures from the UCM such as director Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”, “Iron Man 2”) or the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige.

Below you have the video of the official presentation, but then we leave you a summary of some of the events that could be seen:

Kevin Feige says that the land of the Avengers Campus will continue to evolve with the MCU and the Disney + series. It begins Friday by saying that the Avengers Campus is a training zone for all ages with the goal of becoming a superhero. They have presented the cast of animators in the area. There was a fight show between Black Panther and Black Widow against Taskmaster, who joins the cast. There was another training show with the Dora Milaje. There is a replica of the Avengers Quinjet, which they assure is very faithful and realistic. In the final part of the event, Iron Man and even Captain America were introduced. For the latter, actor Anthony Mackie appeared, introduced as the current Captain America, to hand over the shield to Captain America of the park.

Videos of the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction

First look at the brand-new #AvengersCampus ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, located at Disney California Adventure 🕷️ #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/zJ8cWyiSA9 – Collider (@Collider) June 3, 2021

Official presentation of the Avengers Campus