Disney prepares remake of Robin Hood in live action | Instagram

Walt Disney Studios adds the animated film to its list Robin Hood to make a remake hers in live action and will premiere directly on the Disney + platform.

This is how Disney continues expanding its catalog of movies and series within its platform.

This new Robin Hood movie is expected to be one of first in live action that they be published for early next year.

It may interest you: The Simpsons release their first short film for Disney +

The new take is said to be a musical and will again portray the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a hybrid live-action format, “notes The Hollywood Reporter.

This happened before all the Hollywood productions closed, but the movie was already a fact and was confirmed although it is in early development.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The remake will be written by the famous screenwriter Kari Granlund, who also wrote the film The Lady and the Tramp, and Disney is in talks with the filmmaker Carlos López Estrada.

Estrada is a director of Mexican-American music, commercial and film videos, with a quite interesting profile, making it a favorite for this remake.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Despite the fact that cinemas around the world have been closed due to isolation due to the health crisis, Disney has seen quite benefited on your platform because your subscribers are increasing more and more.

We are truly honored to have Disney + resonate with millions around the world, and we believe this bodes well for our continued expansion in Western Europe, Japan and all of Latin America later this year, ”announced Disney.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

its increase has been really fast, even more than the Hulu platform, which has 30 million subscriptions so far.

Growth occurs five months after its launch and from March 24th the service was available in countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

You can also read: Disney World dismisses more than 40 thousand workers

It is worth mentioning that the day Friday settled in the India, which caused them to add up to around eight million of subscribers plus.

.