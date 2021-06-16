Disney prepares ‘Beauty and the Beast’ musical series; It will be a prequel to a 2017 film

MEXICO CITY.

Disney + has given the green light to musical series Beauty and the Beast, an eight-episode prequel to the 2017 live-action film. The fiction will star Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou.

The production will feature Briana Middleton as Tilly, Louie’s stepsister. Gad, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz have developed, produced and written Beauty and the Beast and all three serve as showrunners.

Tony Award-nominated Liesl Tommy will executive produce and direct the first episode. The project will feature an original soundtrack by Alan Menken, who will also serve as an executive producer, and the lyrics for the first episode will be provided by Oscar nominee Glenn Slater. Filming will begin in the spring of 2022.

Set in the iconic kingdom and years before the epic romance between the Beast and Beauty, the series will tell the story of Gaston and LeFou, who set off with Tilly, LeFou’s stepsister, after a surprising revelation of his past. This strange trio will go on an unexpected journey full of romance, comedy and adventure. As the mysteries of the past are unraveled and the dangers of the present increase, old friends and new enemies will show that the family kingdom holds many secrets, “reads the synopsis.

This series will finally give an answer to all who have ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a fool like LeFou could become friends and partners, or how a mystical sorceress could fatally cast a spell on the prince turned beast. But it will also provoke a new flood of questions, “said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television.

“There are few more valuable treasures in the Disney catalog than this iconic franchise, and this prequel. it’s a love letter to what happened before but it is also home to its own spectacular adventure, “said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature.” The vision of Josh, Eddy and Adam opens a window to the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the addition of a new partner This is Tilly, who plays the stunning Briana Middleton. This dream team would not be complete without the return of genius Alan Menken, who will be tasked with writing even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create. “

“For three decades, this story as old as the night has been a source of inspiration for generations of fans around the world. We look forward to welcoming our guests back to the magical and musical world of Beauty and the Beast in a All-new chapter featuring LeFou, Gaston and a wonderful cast of new characters, “said Michael Paull, President of Disney + and ESPN +.