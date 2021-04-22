Disney Plus will release a Soul spin-off short film called “22 vs. Earth “

Soul – 97% is the latest Pixar movie. Both the public and the critics loved this reflection on the quixotic search for meaning in life. It did very well at the box office despite Covid-19 and was a success on Disney Plus overshadowing Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% on HBO Max. In addition, it is the favorite to win the Oscar for Best Animated Film. There is not much doubt about it, although Wolfwalkers – 93% is a worthy contender, as is often the case with Cartoon Saloon movies. The point is that Pixar or Disney does not usually win this category more times, despite the fact that the Irish studio usually has much more proactive films.

Perhaps as a way to celebrate her imminent triumph, according to Deadline, a short film about 22 will be released on Disney Plus on April 30. Tina Fey will once again give voice to this soul that refuses to go to Earth. It will be led by the veteran of the company Kevin Nolting, who served as editor of the feature film. He had the following to say about this short:

While we were doing Soul, we talked about why a new soul did not want to live on Earth, but that in the end had no place in the movie. ’22 vs. Earth ‘is an opportunity to explore some of the unanswered questions about why 22 is so cynical. I’m a bit cynical too, so it seemed like a perfect material.

According to Deadline, the plot of the short film is as follows:

In the short, 22 defies the ‘Big Before’ rules and refuses to go to Earth. Recruit a gang of five new souls in their bid to rebel. However, when his henchmen’s activities have unexpected results, 22’s subversive plan will lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life.

The director of the short film had the following to say about the plot and the five new souls that are going to star in it:

I think that new souls make the short film very fun. That is due to the contrast between her innocence and delight with 22’s cynical expectations. The other new souls are what 22 was before she took a different path. They are blank, pure and innocent sheets that must be guided by the counselors on their smooth way to the portal to Earth. 22 sees this as an opportunity to lead them to think like her.

Everything seems to indicate that the short film is not going to answer the main question that viewers have: To what part of the Earth was 22 and what kind of life does it lead now? It is highly unlikely that Pixar will reveal that information anytime soon, much less in a short film. If that were to happen it would be in a sequel.

On the other hand, the co-director and screenwriter of SoulKemp Powers has a project outside of this studio on the horizon. It was recently announced that he will direct the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% together with Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson. The three directors gave a joint statement:

The team behind Spider-Man: A New Universe set a ridiculously high standard. We are honored to be able to undertake this challenge of charting the next chapter in the Miles Morales story. We can’t wait to surprise fans with the wild new adventure we’re sending Miles on with his friends, both old and new!

Writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller also had the following to say about the announcement:

We are very fortunate to have Joaquim, Justin and Kemp on the Spider-Verse team. They are all superheroes in what they do and each brings a unique sensitivity to ‘Spider-Verse’

This news decreases the chances that we will see a sequel to Soul soon or at least one where Powers be involved.

