Disney Plus Releases ‘Cruella’ For Subscribers

After a month and a half of the premiere of Cruella in theaters and in Premiere Access of Disney Plus, the platform now has the film available to its subscribers at no additional cost.

The film starring Emma Stone hit theaters on May 28, due to restrictions due to the pandemic, Disney + added it to its catalog for an additional 329 pesos to the platform’s 159-peso subscription.

Since July 16, the movie is already part of the subscription service, so you can now enjoy the story from the comfort of home without major inconveniences and at no extra cost.

The 101 Dalmatians villain takes new life in a version set in the 70s, amid an outbreak by the punk rock revolution; so fashion and music are essential in history.

“Cruella follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a place for herself in fashion with her clothing designs. When she befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, together they manage to build a life on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent catches the attention of Baroness von Hellman, the terrifyingly elegant and sophisticated fashion legend, ”is the synopsis.

In addition to Emma Stone, Oscar winner Emma Thompson is part of the cast that was directed by Craig Gillespie.