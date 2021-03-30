Disney Plus increases the price of its monthly rate

Disney Plus increased the price of its monthly fee, but a so is still one of the most affordable streaming platforms

Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming platforms of the moment, this is due to its multiple classic programming of Disney, as well as their recently released premieres including WandaVision and Falcón y el Soldado del Invierno, but to the surprise of many, as of March 26, the cost of subscriptions to Disney Plus has risen, according to Business Insider. This is undoubtedly the first price increase that it has had since the launch of the streaming service in November 2019. However, it can be seen in the increase that it is still affordable and is within the range of competitions such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max among others.

Cost increase

Monthly subscriptions increase by $ 1. Those subscriptions, which include ad-free streaming and unlimited downloads from the Disney of thousands of movies, TV shows and new original content, the ability to add up to seven profiles and stream on up to seven devices simultaneously, are now current at a cost of $ 8. An annual subscription with the same features has increased by $ 10 , bringing the total to $ 80.

The prices of the various packaged options Disney they have also increased. The price of the monthly package with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN + also increase by $ 1, totaling $ 14. Opting for the ad-free version of Hulu will increase that price to $ 20. There are also options to add Hulu’s Live TV feature at $ 73 per month, or $ 79 with Hulu ad-free.



Something did not change

One price that does not change is the $ 30 “Premier Access” option that Disney Plus offered for the first time to Mulan in 2020. That price will remain the same, allowing people early access to movies before their wider release in Disney Plus. Raya and the Last Dragon is available for Premier Access until June 5, and upcoming installments Cruella and The black widow from Disney They will also be available on May 28 and June 9, respectively.

His cost made him famous

Disney Plus launched to be acclaimed for its low price in 2019 and even though prices are certainly going up, Disney + it is still one of the most affordable streaming services. Subscriptions to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video start at $ 9 a month, Paramount Plus and Peacock Premium Plus cost $ 10 a month, Hulu is $ 12 a month, and HBO Max is $ 15 a month.

Do these prices affect?

Prices have had an increase that we consider insignificant but hopefully these changes will not affect any subscribers. Disney Plus it’s still competitive with other streaming services in terms of price, which is good news for anyone hooked on Falcon and the Winter Soldier or any of their programming.

If you wish, you can contract the service or renew your subscription to enjoy the content of Disney Plus following the next link to the platform.