Disney Plus’ first Star Wars series canceled

Share

After The Mandalorian premiered on Disney Plus, they’ve planned a ton of Star Wars series, but there’s one they won’t.

After the new movie trilogy of Star wars, they managed to reunite all the fans of the saga thanks to the series of The Mandalorian. The end of the second season is a great example of this. Now they are already working on a lot of new programs like The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, Kenobi or Cassian Andor. But there is one we won’t see, it’s about Rangers of the New Republic, which was initially going to be starring Gina Carano, but she was fired and we will never see her as Face dune.

Rangers of the New Republic was going to be produced by Dave filoni Y Jon favreau, that is, those responsible for The Mandalorian, so it would take place at the same time in the history of Star wars. For now the plot and the cast were kept secret, but after the firing of Gina Carano, it was rumored to be Hera syndulla from Star wars rebels the potential protagonist.

There are many future plans for the franchise.

Even if Star wars miss series of Rangers of the New Republic, they will make other very interesting programs like The Acolyte, Landau, Visions Y A Droid Story. So we have new content for a long time. Not forgetting that they have already confirmed the new movie film Rogue squadron which will be directed by Patty jenkins, the person in charge of Wonder woman. What’s more Kevin Feige, boss Marvel studios, will be in charge of another project that is rumored to be the director of Taika waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder). Without forgetting that Rian Johnson will make his own trilogy.

All movies and series of Star wars can currently be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.

Share