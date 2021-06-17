Disney Plus announces release date for ‘The Beatles’ docuseries

The Disney + platform will premiere on November 25, 26 and 27 of this year the documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back”, an original production directed by Peter jackson which will offer unpublished images of the British rock band.

According to information from SlashFilm, originally this audiovisual production of the famous Liverpool band was going to be a documentary feature film created from more than 60 hours of never-before-seen footage; as well as 150 hours of never-before-heard audio set to hit theaters in August 2021.

However, due to the large amount of material Jackson has reviewed, The new series will be presented in three separate episodes, each lasting approximately two hours. in which you can meet the Beatles in a more humane, honest and truthful way, from an intimacy never imagined.

In that sense, we will witness what they experienced when they got together in the recording studio, while working on one of their latest albums: Let It Be.

“The story of friends and people. It is the story of human weakness and a wonderful group. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the making of iconic songs in an environment of pressure and in the middle of the social climate of early 1969. But it is not nostalgic, rather it is raw, honest and human. For six hours, they will meet The Beatles with an intimacy they never imagined, “said Peter through a statement.

It is worth mentioning that according to SlashFilm, this production is being made with the support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrisonoffering an unprecedented glimpse into the great friendship, magnificent songs, and impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time.