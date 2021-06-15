Disney Plus announces prequel series of Beauty and the Beast centered on Gaston and Lefou

In recent years, Disney has dedicated itself to making live-action adaptations of its animated classics and one of the most successful with audiences and critics was the 2017 film, Beauty and the Beast – 71%, starring Emma Watson (Cologne – 26%, Noah – 76%) as Bella. Now, four years after its premiere, the company announced that it will produce a prequel series for its streaming service focused on the characters of Gastón and Lefou (via ComicBook).

The idea about this project has been in the conversation for some time, however, so far the company has decided to give the green light for this new series that will thoroughly explore the stories of the characters played by Luke Evans (Midway: Battle in the Pacific – 44%, Anna: Danger Has a Name – 53%) and Josh Gad (Artemis Fowl – 13%, Frozen 2 – 80%).

About version of Beauty and the Beast In 2017, critics noted that it succeeds in honoring the animated classic with a faithful and refreshing reinterpretation thanks to a charming cast, beautiful songs, and great attention to detail. In this way, it is not surprising that Disney decided to invest in a new spin-off project.

The company also announced that the new limited series will have eight episodes and in addition to having Evans as Gastón and Gad as Lefou will have Briana middleton, who will play Tilly, the latter’s stepsister. Gad, in addition to starring in the series, helped create the new project alongside Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. All three will be showrunners and executive producers.

The outstanding composer Alan menken will be in charge of making the music for the new series, in addition to serving as executive producer. Liesl Tommy (Respect) will direct the first episode and serve as an executive producer.

Set in the iconic realm of Beauty and the BeastYears before the epic romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they depart with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly, after a shocking revelation of their past comes to light, sending the trio on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy. and adventures. As the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new foes reveal that this family realm holds many secrets.

Gary Marsh, president and creative director of Disney Branded Television, spoke about this new project and mentioned that it will reveal the answers that all fans have been waiting for, in addition to provoking new questions (via ComicBook.com)

For anyone who has ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a fool like LeFou could have become friends and partners, or how a mystical sorceress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince turned beast, this series will finally provide those answers. … And it will provoke a new set of questions.

For its part, Jonnie davis, president of ABC Signature, spoke of the importance of Beauty and the Beast and how thanks to all those involved this story continues and will continue to be present for a longer time.

There are few gems more precious in Disney’s library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what came before and its own spectacular adventure. The vision of Josh, Eddy and Adam gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the touch of a new partner in crime: Tilly, played by the luminous Briana Middleton. This dream team wouldn’t be complete without genius Alan Menken returning to write even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create. We are so grateful to Gary, Ayo, Michael and everyone at Disney Branded Television and Disney + for their unwavering support. We can’t wait to start filming.

