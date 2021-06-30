Disney Plus announces a new Loki-themed Simpsons short – .

For Disney and, especially, for its streaming platform, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series have been a success in recent months. First, WandaVision – 95% surprised with their interesting tribute to the sitcoms of different decades, so that later Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% will be able to captivate viewers with their action-packed story. Now, Loki – 96% have surprised thanks to its theme of time travel, which could impact the configuration of the universe.

It may interest you: Loki: Chapter 4 post-credits scene reveals surprising twist

In this way, there is no doubt that these productions are one of the company’s great current treasures and that is why they have not hesitated to exploit them to the fullest. In addition, since Disney bought Fox, the studio has been exploring the potential of the different properties and now aims to win over fans of The Simpson —And Marvel— with a new Loki-themed short (via ComicBook.com).

The new material, just announced, will be available on Disney Plus starting next Wednesday, July 7, when the fifth — and penultimate — episode of Loki will also have its premiere. The short, titled The Good, The Bart and The Lokiwill feature Tom Hiddleston as the God of Deception, as well as several fan-favorite characters from The Simpsons. Here we leave the art of this short film:

As you can see, the poster of this new short film is a kind of tribute to the visuals of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but with the characteristic yellow characters of The Simpson. Without a doubt, for fans of both universes, this new material will be an interesting addition.

In the new short, Loki can be seen being banished from Asgard once again, so he must face his toughest opponents yet: The Simpsons and the most powerful heroes of Springfield. The God of Deception joins Bart Simpson in a crossover that will pay tribute to the cinematic universe of Marvel superheroes and villains.

We recommend you: REVIEW | Loki: Marvel’s First Sci-Fi Adventure

This will be the second Disney Plus short that combines the characters from The Simpson with another popular company property, after it debuted earlier this year The Force Awakens From Its Nap, Star Wars-themed material.

Formerly the producer of The Simpsons, Al Jean, He had already shown his interest in doing a crossover event between the Springfield and Marvel characters, so, without a doubt, the next short will be a careful and well-planned work that will pay a worthy tribute to both properties.

I won’t say what it is, but it’s also very exciting in different ways. The only goal is to walk through the mosaics of Disney Plus, from Star Wars to Nat Geo and plant our seed everywhere. I am a huge Marvel fan. We have dealt with them in a couple of ways. We have parodied them a lot. We’ve even had a couple of them, including Kevin Feige, on the show. So our relationship with them has been fantastic. Just like I’ve been inspired by Star Wars for 40 years, I grew up reading Marvel Comics. And I still have a lot. If someone told me that I would grow up to write for Star Wars and Marvel, I would be very happy.

Don’t leave without reading: Loki already has a critical rating