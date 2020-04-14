For many of the teens – and those who are not so much – of the eighties, Ron Howard’s Splash became an instant favorite that they still remember with great nostalgia.

The story – which reimagined the classic tale The Little Mermaid by writer Hans Christian Andersen in the contemporary world – opened the doors of success to a very young Tom Hanks and the dazzling Daryl Hannah. Today it is undoubtedly one of the most attractive movies in the extensive Disney Plus catalog.

However, to the surprise of a large part of the audience, the film has not arrived as planned by the cinema almost 30 years ago. Disconcerting as it may seem, Disney decided that the splendid figure of the actress was excessively erotic or sexual for her channel’s audience.

Or so it seems the fact that one of the iconic scenes from the film has been digitally modified to cover the curves of the butt of the character played by Daryl Hannah. This is an inexplicable decision for a large part of the public, which immediately turned his discontent via social networks. As if the inexplicable decision were not enough, the retouching is so clumsy as to be noticeable and even grotesque for a large part of the public.

In the video, the remembered scene in which the character of Tom Hanks tries to converse with the blonde and silent woman who observes him at a certain distance can be seen clearly. Then she decides to get closer and kisses him. Finally, the unknown blonde runs to the seashore and it is notorious that she is completely naked. In the original version, Daryl Hannah’s very long golden hair I could barely cover the curves of her butt, which nevertheless was shown in a naturist scene and brief enough to make his body almost imperceptible.

For the version currently airing on the online subscription channel, it is notable that attempts were made to add hair digitally, although the final effect is so uncluttered that it has all the appearance of a square of pixels that distort the —al seem— controversial part of the body of the actress.

However, it is not the first time that the material in the Disney catalog has undergone modifications and even directly forms of censorship with the intention to match it with the current sensitivity; an idea of ​​considerable importance to the company.

As the launch of the channel approached, several of the fans began to wonder if their iconic works – carried out in a completely different political and cultural moment from the contemporary one – could reach the online screen intact. After launching, it was evident that several works included in the offer of the channel have undergone adjustments and even directly editing to make their content less racist, classist or directly violent.

In November 2019, a CNBC report detailed that Disney would censor several of its classic movies before being added to the Disney Plus catalog in an attempt to soften its content. For the company, it seems of paramount importance that the material available to its subscribers is harmless enough not to hurting susceptibilities nor bringing debate about the various options of the service.

Several of the most emblematic cases also recall that although Disney has become much more permissive with the way it handles themes and content within its different audiovisual products, it continues to be a channel focused directly on youth and children, something which is more evident than ever in its streaming subscription service.

The Springfield Story You’ll Never See

One of the first news that came out about the possible censorship that the material included in the Disney Plus catalog would suffer was that of the elimination of a chapter of the emblematic series The Simpsons, whose full seasons are currently available on the platform.

It is the first episode of the third season, in which the deceased Michael Jackson gave his voice for a very brief cameo for which he was never credited.

Even so, it was from the knowledge of the world of the show that the artist had agreed to sing one of the emblematic songs of the show, as was the remembered Happy Birthday that Bart and a character named Leon Kompowsky – patient of a Mental Health institution in which ended Homer Simpson locked up after a series of crazy situations— they sing in a memorable and curious duet.

However, after the worldwide broadcast of Dan Reed’s HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, FOX made the controversial decision to remove the chapter in response to the harsh allegations of child sexual abuse weighing on Jackson’s story and that the documentary led back to public debate.

In the end, Disney also accepted the modification in the order of the chapters, so the episode disappeared from the list that summarizes the content of the third season of one of the longest-running programs on television and which is a special part of the catalog of Disney Plus.

That slight change in Gravity Falls and Great Uncle Stan’s hat.

Despite only reaching a couple of seasons, the original Disney series Gravity Falls is considered one of the best on the network, not only for its balance of adult and children’s content in its plot, but also for its brilliant use of meaning. of humor mixed with a dose of mystery.

The result is an interesting combination of genres, which manages to elaborate an intelligent perspective on the way of tell stories dedicated to a specific audience.

Despite this, in November of last year, the creator of the series Alex Hirsch, denounced via Twitter that for his premiere on the platform, the well-known hat of great-uncle Stan and that is an essential part of the character’s clothing , It had been modified to completely erase the small golden sickle that is embroidered on the red fabric of the piece. The change seemed to respond to the intention of Disney Plus to avoid that the combination of the symbol and the color, could be interpreted in a political way.

Toy Story 2 and its awkward scene

Another one of the films that underwent early censorship before entering the Disney Plus catalog was the iconic Toy Story 2 by John Lasseter.

The channel decided to delete a scene in which the Stinky Pete character (voiced by actor Kelsey Grammer) appeared in the middle of a conversation with two Barbie dolls, to those who promised a role in the next movie. Released in 1999 at the time, no one noticed the awkward sexual ingredient that could be played from the post-credit scene. But nowadays and in the midst of movements such as #MeToo #Timeup and others, it could seem little less than inadequate.

It was a decision that caused a certain discomfort among Pixar’s staff, which usually includes small jokes and private jokes within the arguments in their films. Several members of the creative team were rumored to have directly complained to The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger about the inexplicable censorship suffered in a minor scene within the plot. But apparently Disney’s decision was final and Toy Story 2 was incorporated into the options of Disney Plus in its most harmless version.

An Oscar winner for oblivion.

To the surprise of much of the audience, one of the first Disney Plus announcements, because the classic 1946 film Song of the South would not be available on the studio’s online platform.

A decision that hinted that the company was willing to make drastic determinations to soften the content of its platform enough to fit with contemporary sensitivity on issues such as racism, social exclusion and machismo.

The film – a musical that combines animation with real footage and caused a sensation at the time of its release – has been accused at different times in recent history of idealizing and romanticizing slavery, critics that Disney seems to have listened to carefully and that motivated its final decision on the incorporation of the classic material into its most current catalog.

Disney in the eye of controversy

Perhaps due to the awkward discussion that has sparked several of Disney’s decisions about the original material in its catalog, the company made the curious decision to include a warning in films that it considers could be sensitive or offensive material for new audiences, rather than altering its content.

The warning can be read in the description of the ’55 classic Lady and the Tramp (containing the controversial Siamese cat song, considered classy and racist by several concerned voices) and also in the original 1941 version of Dumbo, with various sequences. who worried the channel about its ambiguous and transgressive content.

“This program is offered as it was originally intended. It may contain outdated cultural references ”, clarifies the added information on both films and it is expected that, in the future, the dimensioning will be part of some other classic pieces with controversial material that may hurt the connotation current on certain hot topics.

A controversial decision

Of course, caution is no less troubling than Disney’s trend for censure material regardless of context of its premiere or the very special conditions that surrounded its creation.

At the time of its 1984 release, the Motion Picture Association of America rated Splash PG, indicating that its content was suitable for all audiences, including younger viewers. According to the same Disney Plus catalog, the film is rated PG-13; in other words, it is still recorded for all audiences, only it adds the necessary paternal company, so the decision to censor the scene is less than confusing, taking into account that since its premiere Splash has been considered as innocuous material and without sexual content.

Although it remains unclear if the channel will continue to censor several of its most iconic works, it remains to be seen if it will become a trend in the way of classifying content on your platform.An idea that already worries some subscribers and that worries many others.