© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this March 13, 2020 photo, visitors take photos at the Disneyland Theme Park in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo / Amy Taxin, File)

ANAHEIM, California, USA (AP) – Disney proposed reopening its southern California theme parks in mid-July, after what will be a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Wednesday.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said in a statement that the goal is to reopen the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks on July 17. A nearby Disney-themed shopping area would resume activities on July 9.

People who want to visit the parks must make reservations in advance and capacity in these will be limited, the statement said. Events that draw large crowds, such as parades and nightly shows, will not return for the time being, and Disney characters will be in the parks, but will not be able to meet with visitors, the statement added.

The plan to reopen the parks, which have been closed since March 14, has yet to be approved by the local government.

Disneyland fans can usually trust that the park will be open no matter what happens in the world around it. The park has rarely closed for 65 years and never for more than a day, according to Jason Schultz, supervising archivist at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum and unofficial historian of Disneyland who wrote “Jason’s Disneyland Almanac” . The last closure was after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The proposed date for its reopening is 65 years after Disneyland first opened in 1955.

California, which recently announced plans to let many of its counties reopen gyms, bars, and museums, has not set a schedule for the reopening of amusement parks. More than 4,700 people have died in the state from the coronavirus, which causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but in some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing diseases, it can cause pneumonia and even death.

Mike Lyster, a spokesman for the city of Anaheim, welcomed the news of the reopening after such a long shutdown, saying that local authorities are confident that Disney can handle the influx and keep the surrounding community safe.

“In addition to saving lives, recovery is the most important part of any incident,” said Lyster. “It will be a huge moral boost as we seek to enter a period of recovery.”