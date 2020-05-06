© Provided by Cinemanía

From what you can see, the confrontation between Universal and the chain of cinemas AMC it was only the first cannon shot of a war that promises to go long. Because this conflict, which confronts studios and exhibitors through the opening windows on large and digital screens, has just been joined by the largest behemoth in Hollywood: according to Deadline, Disney He plans to take to his VOD service more films originally intended to be released on the big screen.

Bob Chapek, Disney CEO anticipated the broadside by analyzing the company’s balance sheet for the second quarter of 2020. Despite stating that the studio continues to rely on “the value of the movie experience,” the managing director noted that the effect of COVID-19 on the audiovisual market (and of the “consumption dynamics that change and evolve”), the company considers “changes in its global strategy”. “We are going to evaluate each of our films one by one, as we did in the face of the coronavirus situation,” he adds.

Chapek cited the case of Artemis Fowl, the movie directed by Kenneth Branagh which will premiere directly on Disney + in June. According to the CEO, this is due to the “demographic appeal” of the film, based on young adult novels by Eoin Colfer. The executive added that the remake of Mulan, whose US release is scheduled for July 24, It will be one of the titles that will test the power of the rooms to generate income. And he hinted that comparing its box office profits with those of Tenet (the tape Christopher Nolan for Warner) It will help measure that state.

“At that point, we hope there has been a return to a certain appearance of normality in terms of the number of screens and passes available. Let’s cross our fingers, ”added Bob Chapek. The Disney CEO also noted that “a huge increase” in cinema attendance will be necessary to regain such normality. Something that the forecasts available so far seem to deny.

The importance of these statements becomes clear if we remember the weight of Disney in the global film market. In 2019, the sale of movie tickets from the studio generated an income of around $ 13 billion, half of which (approximately) went to the company, and the other half to exhibitors. How will the latter react if Disney withdraws part of its production from theaters? Only time will tell, but in the event that other majors (like, probably, Warner) decide to take this same path, we will be at the beginning of an earthquake that could change both sectors forever.