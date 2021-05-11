Disney + Ms. Marvel series officially wraps up filming

At the beginning of this month of May some images of the filming in exteriors of the series “Ms. Marvel “. A material that brought the first look at the costume of the young superheroine’s comics, but which was also surprising since many had already practically finished the main photography of the Marvel Studios series for the Disney + streaming platform. However, it has not been until now that this filming of the series has been completed.

Variety reports that Marvel Studios has finished filming the series in Thailand, and with this it would be completed everything that would be the main photography of the series. That is, the filming has ended, in the absence of a specific main photograph that they can take later. Let’s remember that filming began last September.

As the media also explains, the director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been in charge of the filming that has been carried out in Thailand. They add that this recorded material corresponds to the episodes 4 and 5 of the series. The rest of the directors who have worked on the series are Adil El Arbi, Billal Fallah and Meera Menon. Bisha K. Ali has served as a co-writer and showrunner on the series.

As an additional detail of the filming in Thailand, this filming has coincided with the third wave of the coronavirus in Thailand, which caused cities and provinces to impose new and severe restrictions and a near-night curfew. The measures, in force since April 19, 2021, have closed schools, restaurants, gyms, sports facilities and cinemas. They have also specified that film and television productions be stopped. Despite everything, the filming of the Marvel series was able to continue. Apparently the job was divided into three separate bubbles, so that if an infection was detected in one of them, the entire job did not have to be stopped, and production could continue with the remaining two.

The series of six chapters introduces acting newcomer Iman Vellani as the comic book character Kamala Khan, a teenager raised in New Jersey who discovers she has special powers. His character discovers who he is and learns to relate. In the comics, she is an inhuman, so it is assumed that this condition will be addressed in the series. Remember that the Inhumans had their own series (that not many fans want to keep in their memory) and in “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD”.

At the moment we still have no specific release date for Disney +, but they have said that it will reach the streaming platform at end of this 2021.

Via information | Variety