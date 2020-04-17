Mourning Disney, loses the animating life of The Lion King and The Little Mermaid | INSTAGRAM

Ann Sullivan loses the battle with the most famous lung disease these days last Monday in an asylum, she will be remembered with great affection for her participation in the great Disney classics.

She was a pioneering cartoonist with a long career in the animation emporium. The film industry is shocked, as more and more people lose their lives worldwide due to the current condition.

Unfortunately this time it was Disney’s turn to fire one of its most legendary animation artists: Ann Sullivan, the creative genius behind great contemporary classics at Walt Disney Studios.

Following actor Allen Garfield and John Breier last week, the artist of the dinujo has become the third person to perish in the nursing home serving members of the North American film and television industry, Motion Pictures and Television Found (MPTF), located in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles District, California, according to the statement that has been released by the media.

This retirement community has individual cabins and an intensive care hospital unit, where the unfortunate incident happened, Ann was already 91 years old, studied at Art Center College and Desing in Pasadena, years later entered the ranks of Disney Studios , serving as a sketch artist in the painting department, however, it was at that time that he left his job at the mouse company to start a family in 1950.

13 years later Sullivan returned to the world of animation, getting involved in Hanna-Barbera, where he stayed only a couple of years before returning to the world of Disney, where he settled in the ink and paint department, where he took over emblematic productions. for the house, such as “The Lion King”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Pocahontas”, among other great classics, supporting other great hits such as “The Treasure Planet” and “Lilo & Stitch”.

He remained in Disney productions until his retirement in the early 2000s, other emblematic works that highlight his career are “Hercules”, “Tarzan”, “Oliver and his gang”, “Fantasy 2000” and “The Emperor’s Follies ” It was the CEO of the Motion Pictures and Television Found, Bob Beitcher, who issued a heartfelt message about the artist’s life:

“Ann Sullivan was an extraordinary and resilient woman who pursued her dream of living in California and working at Walt Disney until she could achieve it. He fulfilled his dream and was successful thanks to his effort and perseverance. There are good days and bad days. This was one of the bad days. I just hope there is something more after going through the tunnel, ”he mentioned of this irreparable loss.

He also reiterated the MPTF’s commitment to patients who have tested positive for the terrible condition, claiming to be prepared to adequately care for everyone:

“We have people who work long hours under stressful conditions, providing not only incredible care, but constant communication with family members.

The industry can be proud of having supported us over the years, so we can provide care to the most vulnerable, and in some cases, support them at the end of their lives with kindness and dignified transitions. ”

