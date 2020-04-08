LOS ANGELES, Apr 8 (.) – Walt Disney Co may require visitors to theme parks to check their temperature when they reopen after lifting the restrictions imposed on public meetings by the coronavirus, Chief Executive Bob Iger said In an interview.

The company is considering the idea as a way to make the public feel safe to return to Disney parks once they are allowed to reopen, Iger said in an interview with Barron Tuesday.

“One of the things that we are already discussing is that to get back to normal, people will have to feel comfortable that they are safe,” Iger said. “Some of it could be in the form of a vaccine, but in its absence it could basically come from more scrutiny, more restrictions,” he added.

“Just as we now do baggage checks for everyone who enters our parks, it could be that at some point we add a component of that that takes people’s temperature, for example,” he added.

Disney operates Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, as well as theme parks in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and France. They are all now closed to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus, and the company did not say when they will reopen.

Walt Disney World, the world’s most visited theme park, drew 58.4 million visitors in 2018, according to Themed Entertainment Association.

(Report by Lisa Richwine. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)