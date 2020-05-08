15 minutes. The Walt Disney group announced Thursday that it is preparing social distancing and hygiene measures to reopen the Disney Springs shopping center in Orange County, Florida, starting May 20.

This is the only headquarters of this company that for now has a reactivation date in the state.

The company, which will keep Florida hotels and theme parks closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said it will resume its activities only in some of the more than 100 stores and 60 restaurants in Disney Springs.

In Florida, the largest number of the nearly 39,000 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 and the 1,600 deaths occurred in the southeast, in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

In Orange, in central Florida, so far there are 1,474 confirmed cases and 36 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The capacity of the mall and parking lots at Disney Springs will be limited, according to Disney, which works on the details.

The Walt Disney group announced on Tuesday that in the first half of its current fiscal year, its net profits reached 2,608 million dollars, 68% less than in the same period of the previous fiscal year, when the positive balance was 8,219 million.

In late January, the coronavirus began hitting companies in Disney’s global portfolio when the company closed Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland.

In mid-March, all of the company’s theme parks were closed, theaters were shut down, and television and film production was put on hold due to the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours there were 61 deaths and 826 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state.