Disney Launches Contest to Reward “Creators of Magic,” Including the Hispanic Community

As part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration, Disney today launched a contest dedicated to the national search to recognize and reward Disney magic makers, “Disney Magic Makers,” in the community including the Hispanic community.

From today until October 1, 2021, any United States resident (over 18 years of age) can be nominated, whose acts of kindness, generosity and charity have made a positive change in your community, to become a Disney Magic Maker. 50 nominees will win a trip to Walt Disney World Resort to join the “World’s Most Magical Celebration” during its 50th anniversary and a one-year subscription to Disney +.

Disney will also donate a total of $ 400,000 to four nonprofits that demonstrated resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic: Make-A-Wish®, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Y The Nature Conservancy.

Participants are encouraged to share the Magic Maker story on social media using #DisneyMagicMakers. You can also visit the portal in Spanish https://disneymagicmakers.com/espanol.html (in English www.DisneyMagicMakers.com) to submit a nomination.