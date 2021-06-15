Disney + launches ‘Beauty and the Beast’ limited musical series

Disney + has given the green light to the limited musical series of ‘Beauty and the Beast‘, a prequel in which Luke Evans and Josh Gad will reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou in the hit 2017 live action movie. The eight-episode series will also feature Briana Middleton (‘ The Tender Bar ‘) as Louie’s stepsister, Tilly.

The series is being developed, written and produced by Gad, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (‘Once Upon a Time’), as well as showrunners. For his part, Liesl Tommy will accompany in the executive production and direct the first episode, in a project that will have the original soundtrack of the composer Alan Menken (‘The little mermaid’, ‘Pocahontas’, ‘Beauty and the beast’, ‘Aladdin’. ..), also an executive producer. Production will begin in spring 2022.

“Set in the iconic realm of Beauty and the Beast years before the romance peak, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they depart with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly, after a shocking revelation of their past comes to light that will send take the unusual trio on an unexpected journey full of romance, comedy and adventure. As mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present heighten, old friends and new foes reveal that this familiar kingdom holds many secrets.

Directed by Bill Condony starring Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Josh Gad, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellenyKevin Kline, the film grossed $ 1,263 million at the worldwide box office for an estimated budget. between 200 and 250 million dollars.