Disney + launches ‘Beauty and the Beast’ limited musical series

Disney + has given the green light to the musical miniseries of ‘Beauty and the Beast‘, a prequel in which Luke Evans and Josh Gad will reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou in the hit 2017 live action movie. The eight-episode series will also feature Briana Middleton (‘ The Tender Bar ‘) as Louie’s stepsister, Tilly.

The series is being developed, written and produced by Gad with Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (‘Once Upon a Time’), in turn showrunners. For his part, Liesl Tommy will accompany the executive production and direct the first episode, in an ABC Signature Studios project that will feature the original soundtrack by the composer Alan Menken (‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Pocahontas’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Aladdin’ …), also an executive producer. Production will begin in spring 2022.

“Set in the iconic realm of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ years before the peak of romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they depart with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly, after a shocking revelation of their past comes to light. than to send the unusual trio on an unexpected journey full of romance, comedy and adventure. ” “As the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present increase, old friends and new enemies reveal that this family realm holds many secrets.”

Directed by Bill Condony starring Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Josh Gad, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKelleny Kevin Kline, the 2017 version grossed $ 1,263 million at the worldwide box office for a estimated budget between $ 200 and $ 250 million.