Disney is going to make a biopic about Jim Henson, the creator of The Muppets – Tomatazos

When you hear the phrase Master of Puppets you think of the Metallica record or the song of the same name, but the real master of puppets was Jim Henson. He is most famous for creating The Muppets, but he was actually also responsible for creating several of the creatures in Sesame Street. Without him, there would be no Big Bird, no Beto and Enrique, and no Cookie Monster. Without him I would not exist Fraggle Rock either. It should be said that he limited himself only to creating them, he also gave voice to several of his creations such as René the frog or Enrique. He was also a film director. In this area we owe you The Great Muppet Caper, The Enchanted Crystal – 72% l and Labyrinth – 66%. These last two are proofs of the vastness of his imagination that did not necessarily have to limit himself to comedy. Today in two they are cult classics for fantasy lovers.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

For better or for worse, Disney acquired the rights to The Muppets in 2004. Something that not everyone knows is that this could have happened much earlier. His company began negotiations in 1989 to join Disney. His unexpected death on May 16, 1990 prevented this from ever happening.

To date, Disney has only produced two films of these colorful puppets: The Muppets – 87% and Muppets 2: Most Wanted. Now Deadline has revealed that Disney and The Jim Henson Company are going to work together to make a biopic about the beloved puppeteer. What this medium revealed about the plot is the following:

Also read: The Muppets Show comes to Disney Plus with disclaimer as it could be considered offensive

The movie is going to focus on the hard work it was for Henson to convince broadcasters that The Muppets was a great idea. He will also talk about how he worked to get them on the air, where they became a standard of comedy.

In other words, you’re going to focus on the part of your life that Disney is interested in us seeing to get the most out of the brand you bought. It would not be surprising if, if the film did well, the mouse company decided to make a new René and company film.

What we know at the moment is that the script will be written by Michael Mitnick, which is based on one previously written by Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell. There were rumors about this movie since 2010. Now we know that there was some truth to them. What we do not know is if it is going to be released in theaters or is it a Disney Plus exclusive. We also don’t know exactly how much of his life is going to appear in the movie. It could be that they talk about its beginnings, but it could be that not. What is probable is that they are not mentioned Sesame Street or any of your other creations whose rights do not belong to Disney.

In an old interview for HiLIFE Magazine, Henson He explained how he became interested in the world of puppets:

I got interested [en los títeres] when I started working on television. I was never interested in them when I was a kid. I have no recollection of ever going to a puppet show. By the time I was finishing high school, I wanted to work on television. It was something new then. I think color television was just beginning at that time. And I loved her. I was in love with that format. I wanted to work there. Then I heard that a TV channel was looking for a puppeteer, so I made some puppets and auditioned. I got the job and it was that easy. I was on the air regularly for the next eight years in Washington. At that time our style emerged.

Don’t miss out on reading: Disney Plus will release a Soul spin-off short film called “22 vs. Earth