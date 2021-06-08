Disney is already working on the second part of Cruella

From what is known so far, Disney will bet on giving continuity and will opt for the same creators, producers, writers and screenwriters. Jenny Beavan is supposed to be back in the role of costume designer again and obviously, Emma Stone will star in it.

“We are very pleased with the box office success of ‘Cruella’, along with its strong stint at Disney + Premier Access to date.. The film has been incredibly well-received by audiences around the world, with a viewer score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to a pass across all CinemaScore demographics on opening weekend, which ranks it among the most popular of our ‘live action’ reinventions. We look forward to a long life for the story as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film, ”a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.