Today they send the VOD. The analog TV model, with pre-programmed content in which content is imposed on the viewer, is already archaic. Users want to be able to choose what to see, when and where, and that has been the key to the success of Netflix, HBO, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video, etc. And that will be the key to Disney +, the new on-demand content service that is already available.

Looking for a piece of the same cake that the main VOD services have, Disney + finally reaches Spain and other parts of Europe after having been active in the United States since the end of 2019. It is a Disney Netflix, with a gargantuan catalog that includes the classics Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, Fox, National Geographic… And that apart from smart TVs, Chromecast or video game consoles, it can of course be seen on smartphones and tablets.

With the start date of services in Spain occurred at 2 in the morning today, here are the direct links to the Disney + application to download it officially on both mobile systems, which is already operational in both ‘stores’ once the platform in Spain is activated:

