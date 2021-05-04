Disney has unveiled a ‘real’ lightsaber as part of its new Star Wars experience at Disney World

Perhaps one of the most iconic aspects of the Star Wars saga, in addition to endearing characters like Chewbacca or R2-D2, are the lightsabers, a weapon similar to a traditional sword, except for the fact that its blade is a beam. of energy. They are generally of three colors: green and blue for the Jedi and red for the Sith, however, in the prequels of the 2000s, Mace Windu, played by Samuel L. Jackson (Death to 2020 – 50%, Spider-Man: Far From home – 82%) had a purple one, like Mara Jade Skywalker, and there have even been characters that have come to use yellow, silver and even black.

Without a doubt, the dream of any fan of this intergalactic franchise is to see a real lightsaber off the screen and now Disney made it possible. As part of Star Wars Day (May 4 —May The 4TH Be With You—), the company revealed new details about the long-awaited Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the first hotel inspired by this universe, in which attendees can have a total immersion in the world of Star Wars (via Uproxx).

One of the most relevant announcements was that after years of trying, Disney has managed to create a lightsaber that works in real life and the attendees of this new attraction will be able to see it. On the official Disney Parks blog (via Uproxx), the company revealed specific details about this artifact:

Yes, that’s a new type of lightsaber Rey is holding, created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development. Visitors experiencing Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see it in action, along with much more, starting in 2022, when this incredible new two-night adventure debuts.

Likewise, with its announcement, Disney made it clear that this new ‘real’ lightsaber is just one more of the many attractions that this new experience will have that, through a ‘total immersion’, will seek to take attendees to a galaxy far, far away and it will make you heroes of your own stories.

Seeing that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you leave, you will find yourself immersed in a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions, or even casual conversations can be what determines how your personal journey unfolds.

In addition to this incredible surprise, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience will consist of two days and two nights where guests can eat and drink in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room – named after the planet known throughout the galaxy for its shipyards that made the Millennium Falcon possible – a bright and inviting lounge that will serve guests breakfast and lunch before moving on each evening to a lavish multi-course menu.

Disney has promised that from the moment guests arrive at this new attraction they will feel like they are in a real spaceship, with panoramic windows and lots of strange aliens circling. They can also enjoy an overnight dinner with a live performance of a galactic superstar and go on a field trip to Batuu, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

