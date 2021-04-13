Disney has designed a lightsaber in true Star Wars style, but does it work? | Technology

The Mickey Mouse factory has filed a patent with a new design to create a more realistic lightsaber. That’s how it works.

Since Disney took over the rights to the entire star wars universe, has turned to the creation of new merchandising, shows and amusement parks. All around the new and old movies of the galactic saga.

Apart from the more cumbersome experiments created by amateurs, in stores the public has always found the same backlit plastic toy that could be deployed or have a fixed structure. Children and adults have bought these swords knowing that their realism and resemblance to those of the movies was minimal.

Up to the present President of Disney Parks, Josh D’Amaro, has raised new hopes. D’Amaro showed the new laser, supposedly (no video or photos), in the presentation of the campus dedicated to The Avengers in California (What will Marvel have to do with Star Wars?) at the end of the presentation, leaving everyone present “astonished”.

On November 12, Disney + will be a reality. Disney’s streaming video service that was expected for the beginning of this year will take a little longer to arrive, but it will be loaded with series and movies. And we already know what the content of Disney + will be at the beginning.

A month before, he had posted on Instagram a photograph of him in front of the Millennium Alcón with a laser that captures all eyes. However, if it weren’t for the patent that was filed in 2018, you might think that it is all speculation. Perhaps Disney has come up with a technique to recreate the Jedi weapon in a more realistic way for its actor shows, or to sell it for gold in its stores. What is clear is that it will not cut anyone in half.

Ben ridout, a virtual reality developer has studied this patent and explains in his Twitter account the simple mechanism that would be inside this new laser. The system allows you to extend and store the saber by simply pressing the button. To achieve this, the patent mentions a tool as common as a tape measure.

Two metal tape measures with motorized mechanism they push the laser out to deploy it. On the outside, Disney uses semi-transparent flexible plastic that reflects blue, red or purple light, depending on the character of the saga that is chosen. “The cap at the end of the blade keeps the curved profiles at the top, while a guide on the grip maintains the curved profile as each tape exits it,” explains Ridout in his Twitter thread.

Did #Disney invent a real working #lightsaber? Yes they did. It won’t melt through metal blast doors, or cut off your hand, but it does feature an illuminated blade that will extend and retract at the push of a button. This animation shows the concept behind the tech. pic.twitter.com/e7fwP06CxF – Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

Even the LEDs that generate the light form a roll-up ribbon that is stored and unfolds when we press the button to give light from the inside in a uniform way. In short, we have two tape measures, an LED tape, a small motorized system to spread out the three inks, a battery, and the few electrical components that make all this internal mechanism work.

The Imagineering of the Disney Parks come for years proving that they are capable of creating magic with very little, it would not be surprising that the parks will soon be filled with these “more realistic” laser swords. If true, they would be a success in sales, although at the moment there is not much evidence of its existence.