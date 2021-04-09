Disney has created real Star Wars lightsabers for fans

Share

Every good Star Wars fan has always dreamed of having a legendary lightsaber in their hands to feel like a Jedi or Sith. Now Disney will make it happen!

At an event promoting the amusement parks of Disney, you could see something that seemed too good to be true. Since they have created an experience where you can use a real and functional lightsabers, straight out of the movies of Star wars.

According to the attendees of the event, Josh D’AmaroPresident of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products displayed a lightsaber and ignited it by getting a light like they appear in the movies before blatantly adding, “It’s real.”

Unfortunately, attendees were unable to take any footage or screenshots of the presentation, so we don’t have footage of that epic moment for any fan of Star wars. But we know that Disney filed a patent in 2017 for an “internally illuminated retractable blade sword hilt device” and this appears to be our first real look at that technology in action. The part of the video where the lightsaber was demonstrated went by quickly, so it’s hard to say what it’s made of or exactly how it works.

Can it be bought for home use?

It was also not very clear if it will be something that can only be used in Disney parks or if it can be bought to have at home. But it will certainly be important in the lightsaber training experience aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser on Walt Disney World Resort, which will open sometime this year.

Without a doubt after the pandemic, amusement parks need people to refill them, so it is a good idea to innovate in a technology to bring the most spectacular elements of the franchise of Star wars to the fans.

