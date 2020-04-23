Awaiting the launch of the second season of the successful Star Wars spin-off series, ‘The Mandalorian’, goes Variety report that the streaming service has already begun development of the third season of the series. According to the medium, its creator Jon Favreau has been working hard on this new season for a while, while Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang has been creating various concepts for the past few weeks.

From another internal source of the study confirm that the design department of the production began work on the third season of the series on April 20, mentioning the long period of time that the department needs to work on new ideas / concepts. .

The first season of the series -currently broadcast- is starring Pedro Pascal as the lonely gunman on the edge of the galaxy, Gina Caranocomo Cara Dune, a former rebel Shock Trooper who has trouble reintegrating into society; and Carl Weathers as Greef, a guy who heads a bounty hunter’s guild that hires The Mandalorian for a specific job. With them Giancarlo Esposito (‘Breaking Bad’), Emily Swallow (‘Supernatural’), Omid Abtahi (‘American Gods’), Nick Nolte (‘Affliction’) or Werner Herzog (‘Grizzly Man’).

The first season consists of 8 episodes with an ambitious joint budget of $ 120 million ($ 15 million per episode). Dave Filoni (‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, ‘Star Wars Rebels’) directs the first episode, while the The rest are led by Debrah Chow (‘Jessica Jones’), Rick Famuyiwa (‘Dope’), Bryce Dallas Howard (‘Solemates’) and Taika Waititi (‘Jojo Rabbit’).

With Jon Favreau as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist and the aforementioned Dave Filoni, the first episode of the series arrived exclusively at Disney + in the United States on November 12, 2019. At Espaalleg on March 24 along with the launch of Disney + in our country, although initially they only released the first two episodes and then went on to broadcast one episode per week (on Fridays).

The idea is for the second season of the series to land later this year, as long as the current situation allows. In addition, there are rumors that Rosario Dawson’s presentation this season as Ahsoka Tano could serve as the start of a new Star Wars spin-off focused on this character highly valued by fans of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and’ Star Wars: The Clone. Wars’. The last to join the cast for the second season has been Michael Biehn (‘The Terminator’), who will play a bounty hunter who crosses the path of the main character.

