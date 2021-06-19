Disney has a plan to dominate the world of video games

Share

They aim to fill video game consoles and computers with Disney characters, working with studios of all kinds.

Disney It has always been related to the world of cinema, but it must be recognized that there are many video games that use its characters. But since this is an industry that moves millions of dollars each year, executives have created a plan to expand further into consoles and computers.

The vice president of Disney Y Pixar Games Luigi Priore and Senior Vice President of Global Games and Interactive Experiences Sean Shoptaw commented during the E3 the future of video games based on its characters. The company is fully committed to working with renowned and independent studios on completely original stories.

“Our fans want new stories about the characters and worlds created by Disney.” Luigi Priore explains enthusiastically. “They want to play in those worlds. And that is what we are going to offer ”.

“There was a time 10 or 15 years ago.” Priori continued. “When we think: Yes, let’s make a game based on Disney movies. We know what it is. That is no longer what we are doing. And Kingdom Hearts III came out not long ago. So that association is alive and well. And that’s where you think: Do we want long-term relationships with the best partners in their class? Yes, we do. And are we talking about pushing the limits? Yes we did it. Then, who knows? We are willing to listen and talk about opportunities like that. “

They will make a Pirates video game with Rare (GoldenEye 007).

“I think this is an authentic and creative narrative, right? This works perfectly ”. Says Priori. “I mean, obviously there are a lot of similarities between Pirates of the Caribbean and Sea of ​​Thieves. But even then, there were a lot of fundamental things from a creative perspective of how we get those Disney characters in here, but what does it mean to break Sea of ​​Thieves by bringing these characters here, and how not to break the Pirates of the Caribbean to bring those characters. there. And so that passion worked for this specific performance. And I think we are open to this kind of thing. What is the new creative story? What can work? “

