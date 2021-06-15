Disney + gives the green light to the prequel to Beauty and the Beast 2017

The prequel to Beauty and the Beast will focus on the story of Gaston and LeFou, with Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles.

As fans around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of the popular 1991 animated classic, Disney + today confirmed that it is giving the green light to the musical series Beauty and the Beast, an eight-episode prequel to the 2017 live-action film, starring Luke Evans (“The alienist”) and Josh Gad (“Frozen 2”), who reprise their roles as Gastón and LeFou (Louie), and will feature Briana Middleton (“The Tender Bar”) like Tilly, Louie’s stepsister. Gad, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (“Once Upon a Time”) have developed, produced and written Beauty and the Beast and all three serve as showrunners. The series’ creative team also includes Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (“Eclipsed,” “Respect”), who has joined as executive producer and will direct the first episode. The project will feature an original soundtrack by EGOT Award-winning composer Alan Menken, who will also serve as executive producer, and the lyrics for the first episode will be provided by Oscar nominee Glenn Slater (“Tangled”). Filming will begin in the spring of 2022.

Beauty and the Beast, set in the iconic kingdom and years before the epic romance between the Beast and Beauty, will tell the story of Gaston and LeFou who set off with Tilly, LeFou’s stepsister, after he goes out on the town. light a shocking revelation of his past. This strange trio will go on an unexpected journey full of romance, comedy and adventure. As the mysteries of the past are revealed and the dangers of the present increase, old friends and new enemies will reveal that the family realm holds many secrets.

“This series will finally give an answer to all who have ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a fool like LeFou could have become friends and partners, or how a mystical sorceress could fatally cast a spell on the prince turned beast … But it will also provoke a new flood of questions, ”said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television.

“There are few more valuable treasures in the Disney catalog than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is a love letter to what has come before but is also home to its own spectacular adventure,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “The vision of Josh, Eddy and Adam opens a window to the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the addition of a new partner in crime: it is Tilly who plays the dazzling Briana Middleton. This dream team would not be complete without the return of genius Alan Menken who will be tasked with writing even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create. We are very grateful to Gary, Ayo, Michael and everyone who makes up Disney Branded Television and Disney + for their unconditional support. We are looking forward to shooting ”.

“For three decades, this story as old as the night has been a source of inspiration for generations of fans around the world,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney + and ESPN +. “We are looking forward to welcoming our guests back to the magical and musical world of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in a completely new chapter featuring LeFou, Gaston and a wonderful cast of new characters.”

Gad, whose recent credits include starring roles on “Avenue 5,” “Marshall” and “Central Park,” is currently filming the Peacock series “Wolf Like Me.” Evans is currently playing the title role in “Echo 3,” Apple’s drama series for Mark Boal and was recently cast as the lead in Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Middleton will make his feature film debut with “The Tender Bar,” the upcoming Amazon Studios adaptation directed by George Clooney, based on the memoirs of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer JR Moehringer. Middleton is currently filming “The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy” for Netflix.

Gad, Kitsis, Horowitz, Menken and Tommy are executive producers of Beauty and the Beast and Evans serves as producer. Gad, Kitsis and Horowitz are co-showrunners and writers of the series. Walt Disney Records will release the soundtrack.

Here we leave you the clip to remember the scene of the two protagonists in the 2017 film

Remember all these contents and much more with your Disney + subscription, you can subscribe here.