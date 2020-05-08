Disney + has given the green light for the adaptation of the graphic novel Just Beyond in the form of an eight-episode series

Disney + has commissioned the novelist and screenwriter for the eight-episode series titled Just Beyond and that will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Based on the collection of graphic novels by writer R.L Stine (“Nightmares”), this horror and comedy series is the work of Grahame-Smith, which has its own style between horror and comedy. Grahame-Smith is the author of bestsellers Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and screenwriter for Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows, Batman: The LEGO movie and The Saint (The Saint) directed by Dexter Fletcher and starring Chris Pine.

The graphic novel Just Beyond by R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street) from BOOM! Studios is a supernatural horror series featuring illustrators Kelly and Nichole Matthews.

Just Beyond will follow Jess, Josh, and Marco, some high school kids who think their school may be the worst place in this world … or anywhere else! After a chance encounter with a deadly creature lurking in the halls of the school, these three students are taken to a horrible kingdom beyond the school’s boiler room where they must unravel a terrifying mystery. Can they save the children they find there and escape from themselves, or will they be trapped forever Just Beyond?

“I grew up watching reruns of” The Twilight Zone “and the original” Amazing Stories “series with my parents,” said Seth Grahame-Smith. “I always wanted to do a series of that genre so that families could watch it together, and it would have a style that would appeal to both children and adults. R.L. Stine is part of the childhood of millions of children and Disney + has already amply demonstrated that it knows how to make high quality programs for the whole family. I am fascinated by the idea of ​​working with both ”.

“At the time, an attraction was made at Walt Disney World called Goosebumps HorrorLand,” says novelist R.L. Stine. “It was one of the most exciting moments in my life. So now I am delighted to be collaborating with Disney again to make this television series based on my graphic novels. Writing “Just Beyond” has been a blast from the start, and I’m so glad that fantastic screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith brings the series to life on Disney +. You can’t be luckier. ”

A team of writers is already working on the series expected to hit Disney + in the fall of 2021. Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg will produce the series with their KatzSmith Productions label. KatzSmith is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Just Beyond is a 20TH Century Fox Television production, part of Disney Television Studios. Seth Grahame-Smith will serve as screenwriter and executive producer alongside David Katzenberg, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie. R.L. Stine is a co-executive producer.