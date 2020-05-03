It is not a joke or a deception: Disney + is giving away 7 days trial of their services so that they can enjoy their catalog in full quarantine for the coronavirus.

“You don’t know what else to see? 7 days of Disney + FREE # StayOnCasa”, explains the new multimedia platform, which competes with Netflix, Movistar +, HBO or Amazon Prime, which have been more established in the national market.

“Start your 7-day free trial now and enjoy the best content for the whole family,” explains Disney +, effectively giving away access to their catalog for a week. To do this you have to enter its official website in Spain, disneyplus.com/es-es, and click on the blue button that indicates “7 DAY FREE TRIAL”.

Then Disney + requests an email address, and later, a secure password, with at least 6 characters, including at least one number or a special character (dashes, bars, symbols …).

Once that password is filled, Disney + warns that the trial will last 7 days from the moment of discharge and that the service cost will be 6.99 euros per month. To complete the subscription you must add data from a bank card or a Paypal account. It is a mandatory requirement, so you must enter the account with the corresponding email and password within 7 days and cancel the account before a first payment arrives.

The Disney + offer

The Disney + platform, with which the famous American producer lands in our country, began operating with a multitude of series, films and short films on March 24. During a few days of promotion, he offered his annual fee of 59.99 euros with all services included. After the offer, the price is currently 6.99 euros per month with no commitment to stay or 69.99 euros per year, which includes at least 12 months of hiring.

Disney + offers series and films for all audiences and has agreements with large film and television companies such as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic or Fox. Fiction series as popular now as ‘The Mandalorian’ are available on Disney’s streaming platform.

As a novelty against its main competitors -Netflix, Movistar +, HBO or Amazon Prime-, it is designed for families of many members and will allow downloads on up to 10 devices (series, movies and favorite programs to take them wherever you want). It can also be viewed simultaneously on up to 4 devices with different content, including 4K quality content.

