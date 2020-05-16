Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

As a massive social simulator and in response to successes like Habbo, in 2005 the adventure of ‘Club Penguin’, the product itself under the signature of Walt disney company and who advocated for the health of minors.

With a registration that was compulsory with prior parental authorization with a dual email service, the social network focused its efforts on keeping the target audience more secure in an environment for the childish audience.

Today, in times of pandemic and already three years since the official closing, the pirated servers of the title (which had already been managed to be developed at the time with emulators) have returned to the nostalgia of the fans and caught the attention of the mouse giant.-

As reported by the BBC, an alternative server managed to have up to 1 million users registered, with an emulator that completely eliminated censorship of users’ written chat.

In addition to humorous images on social networks, the investigation was able to determine that the server became a focus of pedophilia, and a racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic community.

Explicit messages with a sexual connotation and intimate image transfer quickly became a server practice, with one of the most powerful risks: not knowing who is behind the character who is online.

The report motivated the company to act after the euphoria and the millionaire number of players who entered and viralized the opening of the server, officially lowering its activity since the afternoon of this Friday, May 15.

With an appeal to its intellectual property and copyrights, Disney managed to control the activity with a Cese y Desista letter, very common in US law to prevent misuse of trademarks.

