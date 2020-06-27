Theme parks have been closed for almost four months due to the coronavirus

. –

ORLANDO.- A few hours after activating the reservation system, fans of Mundo de Walt Disney sold out the tickets for the theme parks that the company has in Orlando (Central Florida) and that will open on July 11 after more than three months closed to the public due to the pandemic.

It only took half an hour until the beneficiaries of an annual pass – the first to be able to book – completed the capacity of the first five days of the Magic Kingdom parks and Disney Animal Kingdom, which will be the first to welcome visitors and will operate with reduced capacity.

Both EPCOT and Disney’S Hollywood Studios will open on July 15, a date for which reservations have also been depleted, while the rest of the parks will remain closed until further notice.

However, these were not the first to obtain their entry since since this Monday, when the company’s hotel complexes reopened, the most faithful of Disney They were able to reserve their access to the parks, although there were a number of technical problems with the website, as reported by some customers.

Universal and SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando They have been open since the beginning of June and they are also limiting the ability to comply with the safety standards of social distancing, the use of the mask or the continued disinfection of attractions.

Despite the success derived from the large volume of reserves, the reopening It is not to everyone’s liking.

Over the past week, Florida has seen an uptick in the number of cases of coronavirus detected.

This Friday there were almost 9,000 new infections and 39 deaths, reaching a total of 122,960 cases and 3,366 deaths from COVID-19 since the Florida Department of Health has data.

The Actors’ Equity Association, which is the American union representing workers in the acting industry, urged last Thursday to Disney to postpone the reopening due to « a new upswing » just as it did with its California parks.

The company hoped to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on July 17, but made the decision to indefinitely postpone that date.

« If Disneyland postponed the reopening, it stands to reason that Walt Disney World would irresponsibly move toward reopening when the cases in Florida are much worse. For weeks, we’ve made it clear to Disney that the COVID-19 tests are a part critical to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for everyone from guests to the cast, « explained the association’s executive director, Mary McColl.

The director reiterated her « concern » at the attitude of Disney who « refuses to provide periodic testing to one of the few groups of workers in the park who, by the nature of their jobs, are unable to wear personal protective equipment. »