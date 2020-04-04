Disney employees on forced contingency leave | Instagram

The company of the popular Mickey Mouse, Disney recently reported that a large number of employees will go home with licenses Although they will maintain their health insurance benefits, they assure.

The aforementioned, he made it known through a statement, which he points out will be carried out in two weeks for people who work in parks in Florida and California, this with the argument that they do not know when they will be able to reopen them due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The statement released Thursday night says the first round of licensing will begin April 19 for workers whose jobs are not needed at this time. Licensed workers will continue to be employees of Disney, clarified the company.

In recent weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have closed most of our businesses, “the statement said.

Disney employees have received their full pay and benefits during this time and we have agreed to pay them until April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of compensation, “the company said in a statement.

The company indicates that before the uncertainty of not knowing at what moment they will be able to reopen the amusement parks and before the economic impact that the pandemic means. Only in its parks division, it has 177,000 employees.

Without a clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we are forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and lay off employees whose jobs are not needed at this time. “

The company also indicated that they will be able to access US $ 600 weekly as part of the federally approved relief package.

They also point out that employees Enrolled in college courses paid for by Disney may continue to attend classes.

In particular, the measure that will come into effect from April 19th, will affect employees not protected by the union.

The executive president of Disney Bob Iger reported last week that he planned to forgo his salary until things improve while the CEO Bob Chapek agreed to cut his base salary by 50%.

Disney registered a turnover of US $ 69.6 billion in 2019, 38% of its parks division.

Last March 12 The company announced the total closure of its theme parks in California, Florida and France during that month in the wake of growing concern about the global pandemic. coronavirus.

